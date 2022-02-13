Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 10:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PAK VS AUS: ‘The issue for Cummins and the team is what brand of cricket they will play, or will be allowed to play,’ says Geoff Lawson

PAK VS AUS: Former Australia fast bowler and Pakistan coach Geoff Lawson advised Australia Test captain Pat Cummins to analyse the situation swiftly before taking against Pakistan on their own turf.

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 10:10 pm
Geoff Lawson

Geoff Lawson. © India

PAK VS AUS: Former Australia fast bowler and Pakistan coach Geoff Lawson advised Australia Test captain Pat Cummins to analyse the situation swiftly before taking against Pakistan on their own turf.

“The issue for Cummins and the team is what brand of cricket they will play, or will be allowed to play. They will be unlikely to have conditions similar to those of the recent Ashes, where pitches suited seam and swing bowling and therefore made a potent Australian attack irresistible,” said Lawson.

“Australia will most likely need Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson in all three Tests, and that will require a whole new perspective from Cummins on team selections, match tactics, cricket diplomacy,” he added.

“Once or twice he should wake early and admire the call. Azan literally means “to listen”, “to hear”, “to be informed about” – all methods to understand and thence to improve,” he further said.

“Learning about the culture of Pakistan’s people will be an asset to understanding their motivations and how their team goes about their favourite sport. This tour will not just be about cricket matches.”

The tour will begin and end in Rawalpindi, with the first Test scheduled for March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches scheduled for March 29 to April 5.

The second Test will be held in Karachi from the 12th to the 16th of March, and the third in Lahore from the 21st to the 25th of March.

Following their isolation in Australia, Australia’s white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on March 24. Following a one-day isolation period upon arrival, they will integrate with the rest of the team and proceed to Islamabad for the inaugural One-Day International on March 29 in Rawalpindi.

The Tests will be part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, from which the top eight teams, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

PAK VS AUS schedule

27 Feb – Arrival in Islamabad

4-8 Mar – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 Mar – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

31 Mar – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

5 Apr – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

6 Apr – Departure

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
Sanan Mir sets of to New Zealand for her first ICC assignment

Sana Mir, the former captain of the Pakistan women's team, has decided...
5 hours ago
Michael Neser's Pakistan tour in doubt after injury

Australian fast bowler Michael Neser's presence in the upcoming tour to Pakistan...
5 hours ago
Setback for Islamabad United after players suffer from injuries

Islamabad United has suffered huge blows in the ongoing seventh edition of...
5 hours ago
Imad Wasim fined for improper behavior with batsman

Imad Wasim, the all-rounder for Karachi Kings, was fined 5% of his...
6 hours ago
National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a...
7 hours ago
Twitter all praise for Karachi Kings' Qasim Akram over his brilliant inning

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting encounter of the Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights
5 mins ago
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions...
Meghan Markle
15 mins ago
Since meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has undergone cosmetic surgery

Since meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was rumoured to have...
19 mins ago
President Alvi stresses on raising awareness on functions of Wafaqai Mohtasib Secretariat

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the physical and geographical...
20 mins ago
LHC orders police, FIA action against culprits in expired heart stents case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the federal investigation...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600