Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PAK VS AUS: ‘This is going to be a really great series,’ says Allan Border

PAK VS AUS: Allan Border, a former Australian captain and great predicts a tense match between Pakistan and Australia in the forthcoming series.

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:06 pm
Allan Border

Allan Border. © Times of India

PAK VS AUS: Allan Border, a former Australian captain and great predicts a tense match between Pakistan and Australia in the forthcoming series.

Cricket Australia (CA) named a full-strength squad for the upcoming Pakistan tour, which will include three Tests, as many ODIs, and a single T20I.

Border stated this during the 38th PCB podcast: “This is going to be a really great series because both the sides have a lot to play for. As there has been so little cricket played in Pakistan, they’ll be expecting huge crowds to turn up to support them.”

For the first time in 24 years, the Australians are visiting Pakistan, making this a historic tour.

The 66-year-old believes that the youthful Pakistani team would be eager to establish a name for themselves against the world’s top-ranked team, while the Australians will be seeking to improve their sub-continental records.

“This is the opportunity for the boys to really make a name for themselves. From Australia’s point of view, they have not had a lot of success in the subcontinent. It would be great from their point of view that someone stands up and say, you know, we can beat Pakistan in Pakistan, something a lot of really good sides have been unable to do,” Border said.

Border went on to say that the young Pakistani team will get a chance to shine at home.

“Conversely, for Pakistan, emerging as a young team and playing against Australia at home for the first time in 24 years, there’s the opportunity to really make names for themselves.

“This is going to be a really great series because both the sides have a lot to play for. As there has been so little cricket played in Pakistan, they’ll be expecting huge crowds to turn up to support them.

“I think back here in Australia and the cricketing world, there is an opportunity to sit back and watch some great cricket on television and see some young stars emerge or older stars cement their reputation.”

Border played 156 Tests for Australia between 1979 and 1994, scoring 11,174 runs, including 27 hundred. He was also the first Australian captain to win the World Cup in 1987.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

9 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
12 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
13 hours ago
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant 'Lala Darbar' | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom,...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
4 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
4 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
9 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
15 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600