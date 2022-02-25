Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:48 pm
Pak vs Aus: Traffic plan prepared for Rawalpindi during match

Pak vs Aus: For the highly anticipated Test series between Pakistan and Australia, the Rawalpindi Traffic Police have created a traffic plan for the citizens.

Pak vs Aus Traffic plan

Pak vs Aus: For the highly anticipated Test series between Pakistan and Australia, the Rawalpindi Traffic Police have created a traffic plan for the citizens.

The series is set to begin on March 4, with Australia playing for the first time in Pakistan in 24 years.

Nearly 350 traffic police officers would execute specific tasks during the match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, according to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan.

Pak vs Aus Traffic plan prepared by the Rawalpindi Traffic Police:

  • During the match, Stadium Road will be entirely closed from Ninth Avenue Chowk to Double Road.
  • From Faizabad, traffic on the Double Road can take the Expressway or the Murree Road.
  • IJP Road, Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, and Pirwadhai turns can be used to access Rawalpindi from Ninth Avenue traffic diverted onto Double Road.
  • Once the teams are ready to leave the stadium, the Murree Road will be completely closed from Faizabad to Double Road.
  • Sixth Road will be redirected to Saidpur Road for traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad.
  • To keep traffic flowing on alternate routes, more personnel will be deployed.

