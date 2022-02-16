Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Feb, 2022. 11:31 am
Pakistan adds 2,465 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths

16th Feb, 2022. 11:31 am
pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 2,465 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,491,423 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 4,792 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,388,517, showed data from the NCOC.

The number of active cases has dropped to 73,029 in the country, including 1,534 in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan adds 2,597 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

According to the official data, 49 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 29,877.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 560,670 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 496,724 cases so far.

 

