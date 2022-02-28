Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:49 am
Pakistan, Afghanistan to discuss cross-border coordination today

Image: Radio Pakistan

Senior officials of Commerce ministries of Pakistan and Afghanistan to meet at Torkham on Monday to discuss various important matters related to the smooth movement of people and patients across the border.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood will lead the Pakistan side while the Afghan commerce minister will lead his delegation.

Read more: Taliban aiming to create ‘grand army’ for Afghanistan

According to a press release issued in Islamabad, the two sides will discuss the issuance of temporary admission documents, increase in timings of border crossing points, and establishment of joint border infrastructure.

The meeting will also discuss the training of Afghan nominees for trade and the smooth crossing of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The time frame for reinitiating the stalled Torkham-Jalalabad road project and the start of the Peshawar-Jalalabad and Quetta-Kandhar luxury bus service will also be part of the agenda.

