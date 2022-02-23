Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

23rd Feb, 2022. 02:50 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan allows India to transport wheat for Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border

APP News Agency

23rd Feb, 2022. 02:50 pm
FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar addressing press briefing in Islamabad. Image: Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday agreed on an exceptional basis to allow the overland transportation of humanitarian assistance of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and lifesaving medicines from India for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border up till Torkham.

The first batch of 41 Afghan trucks, which entered into Pakistan through Torkham, is returning to Afghanistan today after loading the Indian wheat consignment at Attari-Wagah, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan had been closely coordinating with all sides to facilitate smooth transit of the humanitarian assistance.

Read more: Pakistan approves ‘transportation’ of wheat from India to Afghanistan via Wagah

Last year, Pakistan had allowed the Afghan trucks to transport 50, 000 metric tonnes of wheat and lifesaving medicines provided by India to Afghanistan from the Wagah border to Torkham.

The decision was taken to further facilitate transportation of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and was conveyed to the Charge d’ Affairs of India on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian government was also urged to proceed quickly to take necessary steps to expeditiously undertake the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Read More

1 hour ago
SEZ in Sindh to offer 200,000 job opportunities, says official

ISLAMABAD: The Dhabeji special economic zone (SEZ) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor...
1 hour ago
PML-N to challenge PECA ordinance in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Wednesday announced to challenged the Prevention of...
2 hours ago
SAPM Faisal Sultan launches nationwide immunisation campaign for "polio free" Pakistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations...
2 hours ago
‘World is worried about Russia-Ukraine issue, but we are concerned if govt is going’

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that when...
2 hours ago
Government endeavours to develop industries to bolster exports: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday while stressing the importance...
3 hours ago
Politicians express grief over demise of senior PPP leader Rehman Malik

Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 seconds ago
Shaun Tait to arrive late in Pakistan due to his father’s demise

Pakistan's new bowling coach, ex-Australian pacer Shaun Tait will arrive in Pakistan...
mongolia covid
2 mins ago
Mongolia records 525 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 525 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
Counseling on premarital screening for Thalassaemia important to reduce cases: President Alvi
10 mins ago
Counseling on premarital screening for Thalassaemia important to reduce cases: President Alvi

RAWALPINDI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said raising awareness about Thalassaemia...
22 mins ago
Suspect who shot journalist Athar Mateen booked from Khuzdar

QUETTA: The main suspect in the murder of senior journalist Athar Mateen...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600