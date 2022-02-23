Pakistan allows India to transport wheat for Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday agreed on an exceptional basis to allow the overland transportation of humanitarian assistance of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and lifesaving medicines from India for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border up till Torkham.

The first batch of 41 Afghan trucks, which entered into Pakistan through Torkham, is returning to Afghanistan today after loading the Indian wheat consignment at Attari-Wagah, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan had been closely coordinating with all sides to facilitate smooth transit of the humanitarian assistance.

Last year, Pakistan had allowed the Afghan trucks to transport 50, 000 metric tonnes of wheat and lifesaving medicines provided by India to Afghanistan from the Wagah border to Torkham.

The decision was taken to further facilitate transportation of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and was conveyed to the Charge d’ Affairs of India on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian government was also urged to proceed quickly to take necessary steps to expeditiously undertake the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.