Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:57 pm
Pakistan becomes first in South Asia to launch National Plastic Action Partnership

Pakistan in a landmark step has become the first country from South Asia to join the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP).

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner urged the government and individuals in Pakistan to contribute towards a better plastic economy and congratulated the country for launching the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP).

Taking to Twitter, Turner said, “I congratulate Pakistan for launching the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP)”.

“As COP President, the UK hosted COP26 in Glasgow last November and a delegation from Pakistan, headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam, attended the session”.

He said that ambitious commitments were made about coal, cars, nature, and finance during the COP26.

“The delegation from Pakistan demonstrated global leadership on climate change by signing up to improve the natural habitat”, he added.

While underscoring the importance of managing plastic waste, Christian Turner maintained that it was damaging Pakistan’s beautiful landscapes.

“Pakistan is also grappling with growing plastic pollution, which is expected to double from 4 million tons today to 8 million tons by 2050”.

