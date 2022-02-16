Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan bourse closes in red over petroleum price hike

Staff Reporter BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:44 pm
petroleum

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a dull session on Wednesday and closed lower on weak economic outlook, surging local petroleum products prices and widening trade deficit.

“Surging local petroleum prices impacting industrial earnings, reports of falling cement sales amid the government cut in the development budgets and a raise in industrial power tariff played a catalyst role in the bearish close,” Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index shed 0.10 per cent, or 46.90 points, to close at 45,684.80 points. The KSE-30 shares Index shed 0.09 per cent, or 15.82 points, to close at 17,788.14 points.

As many as 339 scrips were active of which 135 advanced, 181 declined and 23 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 145.3 million shares, compared with the turnover of 274.5 million shares in the last trading session.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said that the market witnessed a dull session today and moved both ways in the absence of any positive trigger.

“Investors remained cautious during the day on the back of uncertainty in domestic politics and concerns over Russia Ukraine conflict. Further, the government raised the petrol prices to record high levels which further threatened the participants’ interests,” he added.

Going forward, the analysts expect the market to take direction ahead of global and domestic political stability, and suggest investors adopt the “Sell on Strength” strategy in the ongoing week.

The companies that reflected the highest gains included Nestle Pakistan up Rs99.90 to close at Rs5,700/share, and Premium Textile up Rs54.01 to close at Rs784/share.

The companies which reflected the most losses included Rafhan Maize down Rs505 to close at Rs9,900/share, and Allawasaya Tex down Rs149.20 to close at Rs1,840.23/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Ltd with a turnover of 23.64 million shares. The scrip gained 6 paisas to close at Rs3.59/share, followed by WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 17.05 million shares. It gained 6 paisas to close at Rs2.02/share. Faysal Bank remained the third with a turnover of 10.13 million shares. The scrip gained 10 paisas to finish at Rs27/share.

Read More

50 mins ago
Yellen acknowledges 'some global fallout' from any Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says “some global fallout” would result...
58 mins ago
Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

PARIS: European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two...
1 hour ago
Nestle posts higher 2021 profit, sales as prices hiked

ZURICH: Swiss food giant Nestle’s net profit and sales rose in 2021...
1 hour ago
Industry reject hike in petroleum prices

KARACHI: The industrialists on Wednesday rejected the significant hike in petroleum prices...
6 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 17th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
6 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 17th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
3 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
3 mins ago
PIA to start direct flights to Baku from Lahore & Karachi

Pakistan International Airline to start direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from...
Prince Andrew
8 mins ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
12 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600