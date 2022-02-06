Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and National Security Adviser speak to media at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Sunday, after returning from China.-Photo: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan and China have agreed to hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at the end of March.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Sunday, after returning from China.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and National Security Adviser were also present on the occasion.

The Foreign Minister said Afghanistan would also be invited for the meeting in China.

He said China acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He said another meeting would be held on Afghanistan comprising of all its neighbor countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said during meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang matters pertaining to economy, investment and China Pakistan Economic Corridor were discussed.

He said Prime Minister also held meetings with public and private companies of China.

The Foreign Minister said during meetings Pakistan and China expressed their concerns about plight of minorities in India.

He said four member contingent of Pakistani athletes was welcomed warmly.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government would bring a complete framework to introduce winter sports in the country.

He regretted that Pakistan despite having beautiful landscape of Northern areas is far behind in winter Olympics.

Commenting on recent political developments, he said meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N’s leadership was to protect their own vested interests. He said opposition parties had already announced several long marches but it has always failed.