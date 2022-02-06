Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 05:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan, China to hold meeting to discuss Afghan situation at end of March: FM Qureshi

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 05:52 pm

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and National Security Adviser speak to media at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Sunday, after returning from China.-Photo: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan and China have agreed to hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at the end of March.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Sunday, after returning from China.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and National Security Adviser were also present on the occasion.

Read more: PM Imran, his Chinese counterpart vow to work for regional stability

The Foreign Minister said Afghanistan would also be invited for the meeting in China.

He said China acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He said another meeting would be held on Afghanistan comprising of all its neighbor countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said during meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang matters pertaining to economy, investment and China Pakistan Economic Corridor were discussed.

He said Prime Minister also held meetings with public and private companies of China.

The Foreign Minister said during meetings Pakistan and China expressed their concerns about plight of minorities in India.

He said four member contingent of Pakistani athletes was welcomed warmly.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government would bring a complete framework to introduce winter sports in the country.

Read more: PM Imran shares views with Chinese president on growing polarisation in world

He regretted that Pakistan despite having beautiful landscape of Northern areas is far behind in winter Olympics.

Commenting on recent political developments, he said meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N’s leadership was to protect their own vested interests. He said opposition parties had already announced several long marches but it has always failed.

Read More

3 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo named 2022 Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has been honoured as the 2022 Woman of...
3 hours ago
It’s time for govt to panic, be held accountable: Bilawal Zardari

NASIRABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Ayeza Khan shares struggles behind a perfect couple photoshoot

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s...
4 hours ago
PM Imran shares views with Chinese president on growing polarisation in world

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday reviewed...
4 hours ago
Security forces ready to give befitting response to any terrorist activity: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said the security forces are ready...
5 hours ago
Sri Lanka-Pakistan ties contributing to South Asia’s peace, stability: UN envoy Munir

Pakistan’s United Nations (UN) Ambassador Munir Akram told a virtual event marking...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pakistan army
41 seconds ago
5 soldiers embrace martyrdom as terrorists across Afghan border open fire

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday reported that five soldiers of Pakistan...
Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style
15 mins ago
Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style

Syra Yousuf is one of the most prominent faces who has taken...
Lata Mangeshkar
21 mins ago
When Lata Mangeshkar recalled her make-up struggles during acting career

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92. The...
22 mins ago
Health card is a revolutionary step of PTI Govt: SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600