Pakistan Citizen Portal most effectively redresses grievances of citizens

Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has been impressively redressing the grievances of the citizens and became one of the most effective mediums for complaints.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official handle tweets that the portal is an effective tool for overseas Pakistanis.

“Immediate action was taken on the complaint of an overseas Pakistani against the land encroachment which had been occupied for 52 years.”

An overseas Pakistani Mohammad Ali filed a complaint on PCP about his land that was illegally occupied for many years.

The action was immediately taken against the illegal land-grabbing and the land was returned to the complainant.

The Citizen Portal was established on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018 with an aim to timely address the issues of Pakistanis.

The portal is one of its kind in the country that has connected the government and people of Pakistan.

So far, the portal has 3,019,276 registered citizens and out of a total of 2,814,630 complaints, 2664254 have been resolved.