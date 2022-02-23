Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Feb, 2022. 10:15 am
Pakistan desires to move forward for promoting peace: Dr Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf. Image: File

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan has a strong desire to move forward with the world for promoting peace and development in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read more: No understanding with US to use Pakistani airspace for operations in Afghanistan: FO

Talking to a private TV channel, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would have a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin for enhancing trade and bilateral relations.

He said that the government had informed the developed states that Pakistan wanted a corridor facility from Afghanistan to reach Central Asian states for trade purposes.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan had the right to increase business ties with Russia, China and other nations.

To a question about India, he said Pakistan would welcome every country to convince India for resolving the Kashmir issue through dialogue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on a two-day official visit to Russia from Wednesday at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the premier would be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet. The bilateral summit would be the highlight of the visit.

Read more: Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi tells Taliban’s interim PM

During the summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation. They would also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

