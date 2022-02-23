Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 09:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan desires to upgrade bilateral ties with Sri Lanka: PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 09:45 am

Image: Twitter

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan desires to comprehensively upgrade bilateral relations in all fields with Sri Lanka. He was in a meeting with the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne in Islamabad.

The premier underscored that Pakistan attached immense importance to its relations with Sri Lanka as a reliable friend and partner.

Read more: PM orders building Special Technology Zones in provincial capitals

He was of the view that the security and defence cooperation between both countries was a key component and a factor of peace and stability in the region.

On the other hand, Vice Admiral Nishantha stressed the close bilateral ties between the two countries.

Sri Lanka Navy Commander also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support at international and regional fora.

PM Imran Khan also extended an invitation to the Sri Lankan leadership to visit Pakistan.

Read More

9 hours ago
Anti-government strategy: Meeting between Zardari and Shehbaz remains inconclusive

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Former President Asif Ali...
12 hours ago
MQM-P will take out protest rally against surge in Karachi street crimes

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to take out a protest rally...
13 hours ago
PM orders building Special Technology Zones in provincial capitals

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while announcing the establishment of Pakistan...
14 hours ago
Pre-arrest bail of former DG FIA Bashir Memon extended till March 15

A Sessions Court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of former director-general of...
14 hours ago
Ravi City project may be included in CPEC, CEO tells US envoy

US Consul for Commercial Affairs John Coronado called on CEO of Ravi...
15 hours ago
SEZ Dhabjei being developed thru PPP at cost of Rs18bn, says Sindh CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh has said that the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
1 hour ago
Gold Rates in Saudi Arabia on, 23rd February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 23rd Feb, 2022) 24k...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 23,...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
4 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 23rd February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (23rd, Feb 2022) today...
Bitcoin to PKR
4 hours ago
BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600