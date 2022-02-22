Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:02 am
Pakistan, Ethopia express satisfaction at overall trajectory of bilateral relations

Image: Radio Pakistan

Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Ambassador Redwan Hussien is on an official visit to Pakistan and bilateral political consultation between both countries held in Islamabad.

Both delegations reviewed the full gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Read more: UNICEF executive director acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts towards child rights, SDGs

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood led the Pakistan side and reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Ethiopia and looked forward to exploring new areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.

He highlighted Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” vision that is aimed at deepening political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and security engagement with the African continent.

On the other hand, Ambassador Hussein expressed that Ethiopia’s decision to establish its diplomatic presence in Islamabad is a reflection of the importance it attached to strengthening its engagement with Pakistan.

Later, Redwan Hussein also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi separately in the capital city.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan highly valued its long-standing ties with Ethiopia and stressed the importance of further increasing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Hussien thanked the Government of Pakistan for its hospitality and reaffirmed Ethiopia’s desire for further enhancing bilateral ties, especially in the trade and economic realms.

