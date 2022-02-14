Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Ahmad Vahidi calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday. Photo/ Radio Pakistan

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to form Joint working groups to strengthen bilateral relations.

The understanding was reached in a joint declaration issued after the meeting of a nine-member visiting Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr. Ahmad Vahidi with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad on Monday.

The two sides agreed to set up markets on Pak-Iran borders and increase the number of border terminals.

The two sides also exchanged views on completing fencing work on Pak-Iran border at the earliest.

It was agreed that the territory of Pakistan and Iran should not be used for terrorist activities against each other.

The meeting also discussed regional Security situation, looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and other important issues.

It also discussed prisoner exchanges and facilitating Zaaireen.

Ways to prevent illegal human immigration and drug trafficking were also discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Iranian Interior Minister strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said his country considers terrorist attack on Pakistan as an attack on Iran.

The Iranian Interior Minister said Pakistan and Iran have long lasting historic ties.

On his part, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed thanked Iran for supporting Pakistan’s position on Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the recent increase in terrorist incidents is regrettable and joint cooperation is needed to end it.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the international community should help the Afghan people as severe scarcity of resources could lead to a humanitarian crisis in that country.

He said Pakistan would continue to play its positive role for lasting peace in the region and the welfare of Afghan people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on early completion and operationalization of border sustenance markets for the economic uplift of people living on both sides of Pak-Iran border.

Talking to Iranian Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi in Islamabad on Monday, he emphasised the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity.

He expressed satisfaction over positive momentum in brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran and said that vast potential exists for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields.

Underscoring that the Pakistan-Iran border was a border of peace and friendship, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of joint cooperation to address security issues. He thanked the Iranian Government and the Supreme Leader for steadfast support for the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the convergence of views regarding a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and underscored the importance of close coordination between the two countries.

He stressed the need for urgent actions by the international community to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan and measures to enhance practical engagement, strengthen stability, and counter-terrorism.

The Iranian Interior Minister conveyed cordial greetings of the Iranian leadership to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed Iran’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations in all aspects.