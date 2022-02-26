Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 10:12 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan plans to use 40,000 MW nuclear energy by 2050: PM’s aide

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 10:12 am

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said Pakistan planned to adapt to zero carbon emission goal by 2050 in energy by using all types of renewable and low-carbon sources.

This he stated while speaking at an International webinar on ‘Nuclear energy: a key to Net Zero (Green Future)’, in Islamabad.

The PM’s aide said the government planned to use 40,000 megawatt nuclear energy by 2050 and also to make optimal use of wind, hydel, solar and nuclear resources to meet the goals set by the Conference of the Parties-26 recently held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Read more: Sindh CM Murad invites Dutch firms to set up ‘waste-to-energy’ projects in Karachi

On February 25, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had invited Netherlands top companies to establish waste-to-energy projects in Karachi and use the latest technology to depollute Manchhar.

He had said this in a meeting with Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp and Advisor to CM on Trade Hammad Raza and his trade counsellor Yasir Farooqui at the CM House in Karachi.

The visiting ambassador had told the chief minister that their companies were interested in investing and establishing the `waste-to-energy’ project in Karachi. “We have one of the top companies in the world working in the waste to energy sector,” he had disclosed.

 

Read More

9 hours ago
Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

PARIS: The two lifelong friends from Florida never sought the limelight, but...
9 hours ago
Hot stocks

The Hub Power Company Limited’s (Hubco) profitability declined in the outgoing quarter,...
9 hours ago
Power portfolio

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and...
9 hours ago
Market guru

Weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) Bill is a positive sign for...
9 hours ago
Rupee may feel brunt of high international oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain under pressure against the dollar...
9 hours ago
Equity market likely to remain range-bound

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market lost 3.7 per cent during the week...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sara Ali
4 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
5 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
7 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
15 mins ago
FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Adsence Ad 300X600