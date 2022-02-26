Pakistan plans to use 40,000 MW nuclear energy by 2050: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said Pakistan planned to adapt to zero carbon emission goal by 2050 in energy by using all types of renewable and low-carbon sources.

This he stated while speaking at an International webinar on ‘Nuclear energy: a key to Net Zero (Green Future)’, in Islamabad.

The PM’s aide said the government planned to use 40,000 megawatt nuclear energy by 2050 and also to make optimal use of wind, hydel, solar and nuclear resources to meet the goals set by the Conference of the Parties-26 recently held in Glasgow, Scotland.

