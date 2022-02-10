Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk

10th Feb, 2022. 01:07 pm
Pakistan pursuing proactive foreign policy with focus on global agenda: FM

BOL News

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: AFP

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was pursuing a proactive foreign policy with a focus on the global agenda.

Addressing a seminar on Multidimensional Diplomacy for Durable Peace, Inclusive Growth and Shared Development, in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan had the resilience and experience to deal with the challenges ahead.

Read more: Peace restored in Afghanistan after 40 years, says Imran Khan

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was moving ahead with both traditional and new tools of diplomacy to create a voice that would resonate with the global community and to dent the deep rooted negative perceptions about Pakistan through fresh and positive narratives.

Qureshi said under Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan proactively and consistently advanced its diplomatic objectives both bilaterally and multilaterally. “We have consolidated friendships and strengthened bilateral relations with major powers and key partners across all regions.”

He said Pakistan was a leading voice at multilateral forums with strong advocacy on issues of sustainable and equitable development, climate change, debt relief, corruption and illicit financial flows as well as Islamophobia.

“We are pressing ahead on the clear pathway provided by the policy shift with an increased focus on geo-economics, leveraging our geopolitical significance,” he added.

Read more: PM Imran Khan making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: Fawad Chaudhry

Qureshi said Pakistan geared its diplomacy for garnering regional and international consensus for constructive and sustained engagement with the new interim authorities in Afghanistan. Our overriding concern was to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and an economic meltdown there.

