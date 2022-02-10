Pakistan pursuing proactive foreign policy with focus on global agenda: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was pursuing a proactive foreign policy with a focus on the global agenda.

Addressing a seminar on Multidimensional Diplomacy for Durable Peace, Inclusive Growth and Shared Development, in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan had the resilience and experience to deal with the challenges ahead.

Read more: Peace restored in Afghanistan after 40 years, says Imran Khan The foreign minister said that Pakistan was moving ahead with both traditional and new tools of diplomacy to create a voice that would resonate with the global community and to dent the deep rooted negative perceptions about Pakistan through fresh and positive narratives.

Qureshi said under Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan proactively and consistently advanced its diplomatic objectives both bilaterally and multilaterally. “We have consolidated friendships and strengthened bilateral relations with major powers and key partners across all regions.”

He said Pakistan was a leading voice at multilateral forums with strong advocacy on issues of sustainable and equitable development, climate change, debt relief, corruption and illicit financial flows as well as Islamophobia.

“We are pressing ahead on the clear pathway provided by the policy shift with an increased focus on geo-economics, leveraging our geopolitical significance,” he added.

