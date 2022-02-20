Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan ranked least costly country among 139 countries, asserts Tarin

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin . Image: File

Pakistan has been ranked least costly country among 139 countries of the world.

This was stated by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while sharing statistics in a tweet today (Sunday).

The headline or flood inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has increased to a 22-month high of 12.3 per cent in December 2021, according to the inflation numbers released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on January 1, 2022.

Read more: High prices to haunt Pakistan

The CPI inflation rose 12.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December 2021, compared with an increase of 11.5 per cent in the previous month and 8 per cent in December 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it decreased -0.02 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 3 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of -0.7 per cent in December 2020.

The CPI inflation urban increased 12.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December 2021, compared with an increase of 12 per cent in the previous month and 7 per cent in December 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 0.3 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 2.9 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of -0.3 per cent in December 2020.

The CPI inflation rural increased 11.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December 2021, compared with an increase of 10.9 per cent in the previous month and 9.5 per cent in December 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it decreased -0.5 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 3.1 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of -1.2 per cent in December 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased 20.9 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 18.1 per cent a month ago and an increase of 9.1 per cent in December 2020.

On a MoM basis, it decreased -0.4 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 3.6 per cent in November 2021 and a decrease of -2.7 per cent in December 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased 26.2 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 27 per cent in November and an increase of 5.7 per cent in December 2020.

Read more: Pakistan’s progress on the rise: Shaukat Tarin

The WPI inflation on a MoM basis decreased -0.2 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 3.8 per cent a month ago and an increase of 0.3 per cent in the corresponding month, i.e., December.

Read More

21 mins ago
A new chapter: Blind women’s cricket in Pakistan

It will be historic as the stage is set to hold a...
41 mins ago
PMSA rounds up 31 Indian fishermen, seizes five boats

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested 31 Indian fishermen during patrolling...
2 hours ago
PSL 7 Points table after Quetta Vs Karachi | Match 28

PSL 7 Points table: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings – 28th match...
2 hours ago
Cambodia sends 8th batch of peacekeepers to the Central African Republic

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Sunday dispatched the eighth...
3 hours ago
Zaira Wasim gets vocal about Hijab row: 'I resist this biased system against Muslims'

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim, who bid farewell to the Bollywood industry a...
3 hours ago
With excellent education comes responsibility of leadership: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has emphasised that with excellent education comes...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kris Jenner
2 mins ago
Kanye West claims Kris Jenner’s ‘godless’ boyfriend turned Kim Kardashian into a ‘liberal.’

Kanye West has accused Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, of manipulating the...
Haroon Kadwani responds to comparison with Feroze Khan
3 mins ago
Haroon Kadwani responds to comparison with Feroze Khan

Haroon Kadwani is a young actor who just steps into the showbiz industry...
Taapsee Pannu
8 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu wraps up her next Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Taapsee Pannu is one of Bollywood's greatest actresses. She's been filming nonstop...
Multan vs Islamabad Live
9 mins ago
Multan vs Islamabad Live Score | MS vs IU Live Match 29 | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Islamabad Live: Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600