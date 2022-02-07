Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday. Photo: APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The prime minister received Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The prime minister praised the leadership role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in promoting Islamic unity, and acknowledged the endeavours of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace and security in the region and beyond.

Read more: PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin’s invitation

He also lauded the vision of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for KSA’s progress and prosperity and his invaluable contribution to the abiding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Prime minister Khan particularly thanked the Kingdom for its steadfast support to Pakistan, especially in challenging times and for the recent financial budgetary support extended to Pakistan.

Thanking the Saudi leadership for hosting a large Pakistani community, the prime minister emphasized the need for further strengthening people-to-people linkages.

Noting the conclusion of the Agreement on Transfer of Offenders between the two countries, he expressed the hope that a large number of Pakistani prisoners in KSA would be repatriated to Pakistan through this framework.

Prince Abdulaziz conveyed cordial greetings of the crown prince to the prime minister and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also acknowledged the positive contribution of Pakistanis in the development of the Kingdom and reiterated the resolve to work closely with the Pakistan side on all matters relating to his ministry.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound in a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Saudi Minister for Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Islamabad today (Monday).

Welcoming the Saudi Interior Minister, the President said both brotherly countries enjoy excellent relationship which needs to be further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Regarding the release of Pakistani prisoners in KSA, he hoped that the Saudi Government would give positive consideration to release prisoners who have completed their sentences.

The President also expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for launching the “Road to Mecca” pilot project and stated that the Government of Pakistan is looking forward to its expansion to other cities of the country.

Read more: Saudi Interior Minister to arrive in Islamabad on a day-long visit

He thanked KSA for the valuable support in the OIC and FATF as well as its participation in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in December last year, in Islamabad, besides providing financial support to Pakistan.

Dr Arif Alvi highlighted that both countries have shared concerns in Afghanistan and urged the international community to help the Afghan people in the hour of need to save them from human catastrophe. The President asked the visiting dignitary to convey his sincere wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Saudi Minister informed that steps are being taken to help address the issue of Pakistani prisoners by the technical teams of the two countries. He thanked the Government of Pakistan for extending a warm welcome and hospitality to his delegation during their stay in Pakistan.

The President appreciated the role and support of KSA for hosting over two million Pakistanis and its benevolent approach towards them during the pandemic.