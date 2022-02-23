Pakistan records a sudden spike in covid-19 death toll, reveals data shared by NCOC

A total of 43 deaths were recorded in Pakistan over the last 24 hours, a sudden spike after several days of decline, data shared by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) revealed.

As per the latest statistics, 41,744 tests were conducted throughout the country of which 1,232 cases returned positive.

Read more: Antigen Test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai from Pakistan

The positivity ratio rose to 2.95% from 2.51% and the number of patients on critical care turned out 1,230 taking the overall tally to 1,503,873.

While the number of recovered patients’ stands at 3,154 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, keeping in view the decline in covid-19 cases in Pakistan, has relaxed the travel restrictions for Pakistani passengers.

The UAE government abolished the requirement of rapid antigen tests at airports for passengers traveling from Pakistan to Dubai.