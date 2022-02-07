Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:58 am
Pakistan reports 38 more Covid-19 deaths, 3338 positive cases

Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Masked people walk in a local market in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

At least 38 more deaths and 3338 positive cases of coronavirus had been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 44, 779 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 7.45% and 1684 patients of Coronavirus were still in critical condition.

Last week, the NCOC had launched a door to door campaign to vaccinate people against coronavirus.

Read more: NCOC launches door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said under the first phase of the campaign, fifty-five thousand mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes for the next two weeks.

He had said 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Sharing data about vaccination so far, Umar had said that eighty million people had been fully vaccinated while ten million others received single dose. He had said 2.6 million people also received the booster dose.

The minister had again stressed that the only way to stay safe from coronavirus was vaccination.

According to Umar, it had been noticed during the current fifth wave of coronavirus that the people in the areas with a high vaccination rate had minor symptoms of the disease.

