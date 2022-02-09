Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 10:15 am
Pakistan reports 50 Covid-19 deaths, 4253 positive cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19 cases continue to climb fast in Pakistan amid Omicron surge

Fifty more deaths and 4253 new positive cases of Coronavirus had been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 51,749 3tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained 8.2 per cent. At least 1731 patients of the coronavirus were in critical care.

Last week, the NCOC had launched a door to door campaign to vaccinate people against coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said under the first phase of the campaign, fifty-five thousand mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes for the next two weeks.

He had said 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Read more: NCOC launches door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19

Sharing data about vaccination so far, Umar had said that eighty million people had been fully vaccinated while ten million others received single dose. He had said 2.6 million people also received the booster dose.

