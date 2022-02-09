Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan reports 50 deaths of COVID-19 after 4 months

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday reported 50 deaths caused by COVID-19 after a period of four months, increasing the country’s overall death toll to 29,601, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the country confirmed the death of 54 people in a single day on Oct. 4, 2021, before the number of causalities and new cases started dropping.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that 4,253 cases were confirmed on Tuesday, increasing the overall tally to 1,470,161 including 1,354,298 recoveries.

Read more: Pakistan confirms 2,799 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

The number of active cases had dropped to 86,262 who are under treatment while the count of patients facing critical conditions has risen to 1,731.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 554,012 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 491,518 cases so far.

 

Read More

30 mins ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,478,060, 67,084 new cases recorded

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,478,060 on Thursday, as...
38 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh...
43 mins ago
Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
53 mins ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
1 hour ago
New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
1 hour ago
Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
5 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
5 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
9 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
16 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600