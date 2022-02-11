Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:31 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan sets new record with 2.24 million Covid vaccinations in a day: Asad Umar

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:31 am

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Image: File

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday claimed that Pakistan set a new record with 2.24 million Covid-19 vaccinations in a day.

Read more: Asad Umar reminds public coronavirus still exists 

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a military-run body that oversees the pandemic response, took to Twitter and said, “Another record set with 2.24 million vaccinations in a day. Last 4 days in a row we have vaccinated more than 2 million each day.”

“Every 3 out of 4 Pakistanis eligible for vaccination have received at least 1 dose. 58% are fully vaccinated. Well done Pakistan.”

Umar had warned against a new wave of Covid-19 with a new variant named Omicron in the country.
The minister had advised the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing face masks.

The country reported 39 more deaths and 3498 new positive cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Read more: More than half of students between 12-18 years vaccinated with one dose: Asad Umar

According to statistics issued by the NCOC, 58077 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained 6.02%.

The total death toll due to coronavirus reached up to 29687 while 1663 patients of the ]xoronavirus were in critical care.

Read More

1 hour ago
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attempt to target KSA’s Abha Airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the...
12 hours ago
The government has announced a 15% increase in employee pay

The Pakistani government has planned to provide a 15% discrepancy allowance on...
16 hours ago
PTI would clean sweep 2023 general elections, claims Shafqat Mahmood

LAHORE: The Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said the Pakistan...
16 hours ago
Simultaneous development of 23 hospitals first time in history: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said the government...
17 hours ago
UHS academic council condemns hijab ban in India

LAHORE: The Academic Council of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on...
17 hours ago
Punjab IG denies issuing any top-10 goons list before court

LAHORE: The Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar and home special...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

22 mins ago
Someone steals Chacha Pakistani’s mobile phone

LAHORE: Muhammed Farooq Anjum alias Chacha Pakistani, who came from Dubai to...
Usman T. Malik
35 mins ago
Writer Usman Malik becomes first Pakistani to win Crawford Award

Pakistani-American writer Usman T. Malik has won the 2022 Crawford Award, presented...
40 mins ago
Here’s Ahmed Ali Butt & Arsalan Naseer’s take on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage

One of the most acclaimed television hosts Aamir Liaquat shocked the nation...
Qadri proposes to mark ‘Int’l Hijab Day’ on March 8
57 mins ago
Qadri proposes to mark ‘Int’l Hijab Day’ on March 8

ISLAMABAD: Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600