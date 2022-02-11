Pakistan sets new record with 2.24 million Covid vaccinations in a day: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday claimed that Pakistan set a new record with 2.24 million Covid-19 vaccinations in a day.

Read more: Asad Umar reminds public coronavirus still exists

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a military-run body that oversees the pandemic response, took to Twitter and said, “Another record set with 2.24 million vaccinations in a day. Last 4 days in a row we have vaccinated more than 2 million each day.”

“Every 3 out of 4 Pakistanis eligible for vaccination have received at least 1 dose. 58% are fully vaccinated. Well done Pakistan.”

Another record set with 2.24 million vaccinations in a day. Last 4 days in a row we have vaccinated more than 2 million each day. Every 3 out of 4 pakistani's eligible for vaccination have recieved at least 1 dose. 58% are fully vaccinated. Well done Pakistan — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 11, 2022

Umar had warned against a new wave of Covid-19 with a new variant named Omicron in the country.

The minister had advised the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing face masks.

The country reported 39 more deaths and 3498 new positive cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Read more: More than half of students between 12-18 years vaccinated with one dose: Asad Umar

According to statistics issued by the NCOC, 58077 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained 6.02%.

The total death toll due to coronavirus reached up to 29687 while 1663 patients of the ]xoronavirus were in critical care.