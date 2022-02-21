Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Anwar Abbas Reporter

21st Feb, 2022. 12:36 pm
Pakistan supports UNICEF’s efforts for children around the globe: Shah Mahmood

Image: Radio Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets the newly appointed Executive Director of United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Islamabad on Monday.

The foreign minister congratulated Catherine Russell on taking over the charge and becoming the fourth woman to lead the organisation in its 75-year history.

Read more: Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses Pakistani community at Expo 2020

Qureshi maintained that Pakistan supports UNICEF’s work for children around the globe.

He said that the country is well-known for raising voice in support of children’s rights.

“As a developing state, Pakistan has to face many challenges in protecting children’s rights but despite it, the government has taken various legal, institutional, and policy-making measures to safeguard the rights”, he added.

The minister also highlighted and praised UNICEF’s efforts in providing immunization facilities in Pakistan.

He was of the view that Pakistan adopted a comprehensive strategy to defeat covid-19 in which health, as well as social and economic aspects, were taken into consideration.

“The organisation’s role in the war against covid-19 is commendable and Pakistan seeks continuous support in this regard”, said Shah.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell took charge on February 1, 2022. Before that, she was serving in the US government as Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

