Pakistan to not be part of any bloc, desires trade relations with all: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the country desires to trade with all and not to be part of any bloc. He was giving interview to the Russia TV (RT)- the state TV of the Russian Federation.

“We do not want to become part of any bloc and desires trade with everyone to raise our people out of poverty”, said Prime Minister.

He expressed that the last thing Pakistan wanted was a divided world, sanctions and wished for the Ukraine-Russo crises to be settled peacefully.

Khan said that the world faces two huge challenges including climate change and the plunder of the developing world by the ruling elites.

Read more: PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Russia tomorrow

The premier expressed that the plunder was simple in poor countries, the rich people destroyed the institutions and the countries plop.

While replying to a question regarding foreign aid, Imran Khan underscored that it was a curse for the poor countries as it halted the evolution and progress.

“I do not believe that a military conflict can solve a problem. It is insane to have conflict with idea of people dying. I believe in dialogue rather than opting for hundreds and thousands of people dying every day in the name of combat”.

The prime minister said that the poor countries are already suffering with the covid-19 aftermaths and the conflict consequences could further add insult to their injuries.