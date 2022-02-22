Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 11:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan to not be part of any bloc, desires trade relations with all: PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 11:45 am

Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the country desires to trade with all and not to be part of any bloc. He was giving interview to the Russia TV (RT)- the state TV of the Russian Federation.

“We do not want to become part of any bloc and desires trade with everyone to raise our people out of poverty”, said Prime Minister.

He expressed that the last thing Pakistan wanted was a divided world, sanctions and wished for the Ukraine-Russo crises to be settled peacefully.

Khan said that the world faces two huge challenges including climate change and the plunder of the developing world by the ruling elites.

Read more: PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Russia tomorrow

The premier expressed that the plunder was simple in poor countries, the rich people destroyed the institutions and the countries plop.

While replying to a question regarding foreign aid, Imran Khan underscored that it was a curse for the poor countries as it halted the evolution and progress.

“I do not believe that a military conflict can solve a problem. It is insane to have conflict with idea of people dying. I believe in dialogue rather than opting for hundreds and thousands of people dying every day in the name of combat”.

The prime minister said that the poor countries are already suffering with the covid-19 aftermaths and the conflict consequences could further add insult to their injuries.

Read More

2 hours ago
Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 2.51% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus positivity ratio on Tuesday dropped to 2.51 per cent in...
3 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Russia tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Russia...
3 hours ago
Pakistan, Ethopia express satisfaction at overall trajectory of bilateral relations

Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia...
3 hours ago
Pakistan, European Union discuss ties, human rights violations in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with...
3 hours ago
Rain with thunderstorm, dust along gusty winds expected

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunderstorm, dust and...
3 hours ago
PM Imran extends felicitations to Saudi leadership on Kingdom’s founding day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has felicitated the Saudi leadership...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

sudan
8 mins ago
South Sudanese disillusioned by lumbering peace process

JUBA - When Tunda Henry's family fled South Sudan's brutal civil war...
Moscow
21 mins ago
Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Blinken

MOSCOW - Moscow said Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still...
23 mins ago
PPP not giving us jobs and has ruined everything, claims Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal claimed on Tuesday that...
australian
31 mins ago
Indian-born Australian assistant coach will not travel to Pakistan

Sridharan Sriram, an Indian-born Australian assistant coach, will not accompany the Australians...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600