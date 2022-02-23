Pakistan urges UN to hold India accountable for human rights violation against Muslims

Islamabad: Pakistan has urged United Nations and relevant international human rights organisations to hold India accountable for its systematic human rights violation against minorities, especially Muslims.

The foreign office released a statement on Wednesday that India must also be compelled to halt its state-sponsored terrorism in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, lift the inhuman military siege in the territory and let Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination as per the relevant UN resolutions.

The statement was issued on the occasion of the second anniversary of the horrific Delhi Riots Pogrom of 2020 and the 31st anniversary of the mass rapes of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1991.

The Foreign Office maintained that the Delhi massacre of 2020 was one of the most harrowing manifestations of India’s systematic campaign to discriminate and dehumanize the Muslim community.

The statement also said that equally frightful was the grim memory of the 1991 mass rape, when Indian soldiers mercilessly raped more than 40 Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of the IIOJK.

Ever since, the victims of the incident are awaiting justice.