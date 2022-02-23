Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:43 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan urges UN to hold India accountable for human rights violation against Muslims

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:43 pm

The Foreign Office of Pakistan building in Islamabad. Image: File

Islamabad: Pakistan has urged United Nations and relevant international human rights organisations to hold India accountable for its systematic human rights violation against minorities, especially Muslims.

The foreign office released a statement on Wednesday that India must also be compelled to halt its state-sponsored terrorism in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, lift the inhuman military siege in the territory and let Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination as per the relevant UN resolutions.

Read more: Pakistan allows India to transport wheat for Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border

The statement was issued on the occasion of the second anniversary of the horrific Delhi Riots Pogrom of 2020 and the 31st anniversary of the mass rapes of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1991.

The Foreign Office maintained that the Delhi massacre of 2020 was one of the most harrowing manifestations of India’s systematic campaign to discriminate and dehumanize the Muslim community.

The statement also said that equally frightful was the grim memory of the 1991 mass rape, when Indian soldiers mercilessly raped more than 40 Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of the IIOJK.

Ever since, the victims of the incident are awaiting justice.

Read More

2 hours ago
CAA abolishes requirement of Covid-19 PCR test for fully vaccinated passengers

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) scrapped the requirement of the Covid-19 rapid polymerase...
2 hours ago
LHC grants pre-arrest bail to Akbar Bugti’s widow in objectionable photos case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of...
2 hours ago
Pakistan allows India to transport wheat for Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday agreed on an exceptional basis to allow the...
2 hours ago
Counseling on premarital screening for Thalassaemia important to reduce cases: President Alvi

RAWALPINDI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said raising awareness about Thalassaemia...
3 hours ago
Suspect who shot journalist Athar Mateen booked from Khuzdar

QUETTA: The main suspect in the murder of senior journalist Athar Mateen...
3 hours ago
3 PTI MNAs offered money to support no-trust motion: Fawad claims

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday claimed that three lawmakers of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
4 mins ago
The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sparked panic and fury

In the midst of reports that the Queen was battling Covid-19 symptoms,...
Kate Middleton
9 mins ago
Kate Middleton seemed ‘unsure’ of her first solo trip to Denmark, Language Experts

According to a body language specialist, Kate Middleton appears apprehensive and anxious...
beijing
10 mins ago
Beijing reports 8 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - Beijing reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 11...
oil
14 mins ago
Cooking oil plant resumes production

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan - A cooking oil plant that had been badly damaged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600