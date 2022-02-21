Pakistan, Uzbekistan to hold talks for bilateral ties & Afghanistan issue

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyez will reach Pakistan on March 3 for a three-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss regional integrity, Bol News reported.

President Shavkat will be visiting the country along with a delegation and will have meetings with the premiere, President Arif Alvi, and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

During the visit, discussions will focus on improving the bilateral ties, the situation in Afghanistan, and preparations for the OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

On the Afghanistan front, talks will focus on ways to avert a humanitarian crisis and economic situation in the country.

The two countries will review the implementation of a number of bilateral agreements, including the Transit Trade Agreement and the Joint Security Commission.

Not only this, discussion about more areas for regional integration is also in the plan.