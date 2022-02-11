‘Pakistan wants cordial relations with countries without becoming part of any camp’

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires to have cordial relations with all the other countries without becoming part of any camp.

Addressing the ninth Orange Festival in Taxila on Friday, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan’s relations with China had further strengthened.

“We also want to have good relations with the US. He said Pakistan-Russia relations are also witnessing a new direction,” he added.

FM also regretted that the Hindutva mindset of the Indian regime posed a serious threat to regional peace and security. He said that the people within India were also now raising voices against the flawed policies and extremist mindset of the Modi government.

A day earlier, Qureshi had said that using various diplomatic tools, Pakistan consolidated friendships and strengthened bilateral relations with major powers and key partners across all regions.

Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership, Pakistan proactively and consistently advanced its diplomatic objectives both bilaterally and multilateral, he had said.

“We have put to use various tools of diplomacy be it economic diplomacy, science diplomacy, public diplomacy or digital diplomacy, to lead the advocacy for durable peace, inclusive growth and shared development,” FM had remarked.