Pakistan witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 cases

The infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline across the country and the positivity ratio has fallen to 2.25%, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) reveals.

As per the statistics shared by NCOC, total 53,625 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 1,207 cases turned positive taking the tally to 1,507,657.

While, the positivity ratio continues to plummet and reached 2.25% with 14 deaths reported in the country.

However, 1,117 patients are in critical care while 1,440,292 cases have been recovered.