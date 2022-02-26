Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 11:52 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 cases

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 11:52 am
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline across the country and the positivity ratio has fallen to 2.25%, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) reveals.

As per the statistics shared by NCOC, total 53,625 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 1,207 cases turned positive taking the tally to 1,507,657.

Read more: Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

While, the positivity ratio continues to plummet and reached 2.25% with 14 deaths reported in the country.

However, 1,117 patients are in critical care while 1,440,292 cases have been recovered.

Read More

2 hours ago
Government prioritizes to protect common man from global-level price hiking: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the safeguard of...
3 hours ago
Women empowerment & education imperative for Pakistan's progress: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that education and empowerment...
11 hours ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in the latest pictures

Sumbul is a Pakistani television actress. She shared her gorgeous photos of...
12 hours ago
Ali Zaidi says there will be PTI's government in Sindh in 2023

Talking to media in Jamshoro on Friday, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs...
12 hours ago
Photos: Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Ayeza is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
12 hours ago
Only educated youth can play due role in development of Balochistan: Gen Sarfraz

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali addresses teachers of Balochistan University...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
FM Qureshi predicts
43 mins ago
Pakistan rules out joining camp politics amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically ruled out to be part of any camp...
2 hours ago
Pakistan plans to use 40,000 MW nuclear energy by 2050: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin...
jazz
2 hours ago
UNDP, Jazz conclude second cohort of SDG Bootcamps

KARACHI: UNDP Pakistan and Jazz concluded the second cohort of the SDG...
Adsence Ad 300X600