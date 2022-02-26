Pakistani embassy in Ukraine taking care of safe evacuation of students, families

Pakistani Ambassador to Ukraine Noel Israel Khokhar said that nearly 62 Pakistanis have been evacuated from Ukraine, including the members of the diplomatic staff deployed to the country.

The diplomat maintained that nearly 59 people were on the Ukraine-Polish border, while 79 Pakistanis had been marching towards it.

He also informed that 12 families of the diplomatic staff were travelling to the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Noel Isreal maintained that all the Pakistani students in the war-struck country are safe, and the embassy is striving hard to safeguard its citizens.

He also said that 41 students and 21 families have already been safely moved out to Poland.

A batch of 104 students from Kharkiv was arriving via train, while 20 other students were being evacuated from Kyiv on a bus arranged by the embassy.

The diplomat added that the embassy is trying to get more than 200 students to cross the border on Saturday.

Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine has evacuated a bulk of students and Pakistani families living there, despite the difficult situation due to the Russian attack on the country.

The diplomat maintained that there were nearly 3,000 stranded students in the country and the bulk had already been moved out.

Nearly 500-600 students were left, and they were too in the process of being evacuated.

The embassy had managed to evacuate 70 students from Kharkiv city, which is one of the main battlegrounds between Ukrainian and Russian forces. They will be received today at around 11 am by the embassy facilitation desk at Lviv railway station.