Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Anwar Abbas Reporter

26th Feb, 2022. 04:36 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistani embassy in Ukraine taking care of safe evacuation of students, families

Anwar Abbas Reporter

26th Feb, 2022. 04:36 pm

Image: APP

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistani Ambassador to Ukraine Noel Israel Khokhar said that nearly 62 Pakistanis have been evacuated from Ukraine, including the members of the diplomatic staff deployed to the country.

The diplomat maintained that nearly 59 people were on the Ukraine-Polish border, while 79 Pakistanis had been marching towards it.

He also informed that 12 families of the diplomatic staff were travelling to the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Noel Isreal maintained that all the Pakistani students in the war-struck country are safe, and the embassy is striving hard to safeguard its citizens.

Read more: Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine seek govt’s help

He also said that 41 students and 21 families have already been safely moved out to Poland.

A batch of 104 students from Kharkiv was arriving via train, while 20 other students were being evacuated from Kyiv on a bus arranged by the embassy.

The diplomat added that the embassy is trying to get more than 200 students to cross the border on Saturday.

Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine has evacuated a bulk of students and Pakistani families living there, despite the difficult situation due to the Russian attack on the country.

The diplomat maintained that there were nearly 3,000 stranded students in the country and the bulk had already been moved out.

Nearly 500-600 students were left, and they were too in the process of being evacuated.

The embassy had managed to evacuate 70 students from Kharkiv city, which is one of the main battlegrounds between Ukrainian and Russian forces. They will be received today at around 11 am by the embassy facilitation desk at Lviv railway station.

Read More

4 hours ago
Haleem Adil Shaikh to launch PTI's Sindh Huqooq March from Ghotki today

Karachi: Sindh Opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh arrived at Ghotki in the...
5 hours ago
Pakistan witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 cases

The infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline across the country and...
5 hours ago
Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
5 hours ago
Pakistan rules out joining camp politics amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically ruled out to be part of any camp...
6 hours ago
Pakistan plans to use 40,000 MW nuclear energy by 2050: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin...
7 hours ago
Government prioritizes to protect common man from global-level price hiking: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the safeguard of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine seek govt’s help

In a video message, a Pakistani student stranded with his friends in...
1 hour ago
Dominic Fike have things to say for Tom Holland and Zendaya as a couple

Euphoria has been one of HBO's most popular shows. And the second...
2 hours ago
Peta Murgatroyd request’s fans to pray for husband’s return from Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd, who is most known for being a member of the...
4 hours ago
CTD Punjab arrests four terrorists in Lahore

LAHORE: Taking preemptive action against the possible terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department...
Adsence Ad 300X600