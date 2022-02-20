Pakistani students shine in ACCA exams

Continuing the tradition of outperforming fellow global students, four Pakistanis have secured top positions on the list of global prize winners by scoring highest marks among all the candidates from around the world.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has announced the results for December 2021 in which four Pakistani students have stood first in various disciplines of the ACCA exams.

The ACCA is an international accounting body in 180 countries and has got around 200,000 members across the world.

As per the details, Arham Ali from Sahiwal and Usama Mahatir from Lahore topped in the Maintaining Financial Records and the Managing Cost and Finance examinations respectively, while Komal Bawani from Karachi and Umair Jan from Peshawar outraced candidates from around the world in the Management Function and Recording Financial Transaction examinations respectively.

Talking to Bol News, the top scorers shared their experiences. Arham Ali from Sahiwal, while sharing his story said his parents wanted him to become a doctor or an engineer, but he was inclined towards doing the ACCA. “I secured first position globally in the Maintaining Financial Records examination. Getting a position at the global level is something I had never imagined. It was a moment of joy for me, my teachers, friends and family”, he added.

Commenting on carrying on studies and extracurricular activities together, he said that along with his studies he kept physical activities as a routine. I never isolated myself, and used to play cricket regularly for three to four hours. I must say it was effective time management and did not hinder my studies at all.

Mohammad Umair Jan from Peshawar who stood first globally in the Recording Financial Transactions examination apprised that he completed his initial studies from South Waziristan, and then enrolled for the ACCA in one of the schools of accountancy in Peshawar which paved the way for him to achieve the goal.

Dedicating his achievement to his father, who guided him to go for the ACCA exams, Umair said “By the grace of Almighty Allah, I scored 100 out of 100 marks in the Recording Financial Transactions exams.

My father and one of my mentors Niaz Mohammad guided me to join the ACCA as my aptitude in mathematics was good. I would like to thank my teachers Usman Rahat and Manzar as well who have played their part in my success.”

He stressed on the importance of time management, and said that by managing time effectively one can pass the toughest of examinations with flying colours.

Usama Mahatir from Lahore who topped in the Managing Cost and Finance discipline globally said “Scoring highest marks means a lot to me and [I] will try to do my best in the field of finance”.

Komal Bawani from Karachi who secured first position in the Management Function examination has said “The ACCA is a platform to represent our country, and to strive for the best”. She urged aspiring students to focus on their goals in life.

Speaking in this regard the head of ACCA Pakistan Assad Hameed Khan lauded Pakistani students on their achievements.

He said the Pakistani students have consistently topped globally in the ACCA exams in recent years, which has made the country a global hub for world-class ACCA talent. Last year, three Pakistani students had topped in different subjects of the ACCA exams held in March 2021. Kahaf Moid and Ali Shan from Karachi had topped in the Audit and Assurance and Financial Reporting examinations respectively, while Fakiha Masood from Faisalabad had topped in the discipline of Advance Taxation.

Likewise in 2020, two Pakistani students outraced other students from the world over in the ACCA exams. Zara Naeem from Karachi had topped in the Financial Reporting exam held in December 2020, while Muhammad Abdullah had topped the Strategic Business Reporting examination held in September 2020.