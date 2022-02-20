Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the country’s economy is growing at the rate of 5.5 percent.

He was addressing a public gathering in Lahore on Sunday.

Highlighting the people-friendly policies of present government, he said about ten million families have been benefited by Ehsaas program.

He said now people are able to get the best medical facilities of one million rupees through Sehat Insaf card.

Hammad Azhar said Pakistan tackled the heinous impacts of coronavirus very smartly and Bill Gates acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan to curb the coronavirus.

Terming youth as a great asset of the country, he said that the government will provide ample opportunities to youth so that they would be able to excel in all fields.

Addressing in the National Assembly (NA) session on January 12, 2022, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saved Pakistan’s economy from bankruptcy as it was left by Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N).

The minister said that the entire world was declaring that Pakistan’s economy was steering towards bankruptcy. However, he added, the incumbent government rescued it.

Criticising Opposition Leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif, Hammad said, “A man returned from London with a remedy to control coronavirus and suggested to close everything.” He said the government didn’t listen to him and saved the country’s economy and people.

He expressed that the global community praised Pakistan for how it dealt with the pandemic and said the incumbent government expanded the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to four per cent against all odds.

He claimed that the PTI-government did a cheaper deal with the same liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company with which PML-N signed a costlier one.

Hammad said that the pandemic affected the supply chain around the world which caused inflation and expressed hope that its restoration at the global level would bring down inflation in Pakistan too.

He reiterated that petrol is still cheaper in Pakistan than in other countries in the region.

The minister added that the PTI government started multiple schemes under the Ehsaas programme and disbursed more than Rs200 billion among impoverished families during pandemic peak.

The minister also criticised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government for not launching the Sehat Card project in the province.

He claimed that the government will soon achieve the tax collection target of Rs6000 billion, adding that there would be a record yield of crops this year. Hammad claimed crop production has doubled during PTI’s tenure compared to PML-N’s.

The minister said the PTI government dismantled the sugar cartel owing to which the sugarcane is selling between Rs200-Rs300 per maund.

He said urea production was highest in country’s history in 2021 however hoarding, smuggling, and excessive usage has caused its shortage. He remarked that Sindh has become a safe haven for hoarders.

He blamed the costly agreements of the past governments for mounting circular debt while adding that the government is reviewing the recommendations on the mini-budget.