Pakistan’s space programme destroyed by ‘Imran Niazi’: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said Pakistan’s space programmed was destroyed by Prime Minister Imran Khan through destruction of economy.

Sharing a news about the contract of multi-mission satellite signed, the former federal minister for planning, development, and reforms said Pakistan was to send its first astronaut in space in 2020 under CPEC cooperation.

He said development budget had been slashed drastically with limited funding for the space programme. While universities were without research funding, he said adding that the nation’s future was compromised.

Ahsan Iqbal said: “Here we are in 2022 where our PM is ‘Prime Beggar’ in the world with a begging bowl in his hand. Imran Niazi has caused the biggest disaster to Pakistan by destroying its economy.”