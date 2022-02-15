Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

15th Feb, 2022. 01:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pandemic-weary Australian nurses go on strike

AFP News Agency

15th Feb, 2022. 01:10 pm
australian nurses

Image: AFP

SYDNEY: Thousands of nurses walked off the job in Australia’s largest city Sydney on Tuesday, protesting against staff shortages and pandemic-related stresses and strains.

Defying a strike ban, thousands decked in scrubs and surgical masks marched on the state parliament over what they say are intolerable conditions.

Throngs of nurses cheered, clapped and chanted their anger at persistent shortages of hospital beds, equipment and the grinding toll of this protracted crisis.

They brandished placards that read “Nurses are not coping” and “‘Thank you’ doesn’t pay the rent” — hitting out at political leaders who they accuse of ignoring their plight.

For two years, Australia’s medical staff have worked under strict Covid protocols, while trying to carry out day-to-day tasks and roll out an unprecedented vaccination programme.

But recent months have seen an explosion of coronavirus cases — bringing more patients and depleting the ranks as staff get sick or are forced to isolate.

“The community needs to hear the truth — current staffing levels are inadequate, unsafe and putting patients at risk,” said the New South Wales Nurses and Midwives’ Association.

Read more: Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Australian capital

In a statement, the New South Wales Health Department thanked nurses for working “tirelessly during the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

But, it added, “there are more nurses and midwives in New South Wales public hospitals than at any other time in history.”

Arbitration had failed to head off the strike and the Industrial Relations Commission court had ordered that the industrial action not take place.

That order was rejected, and union organisers said further strike action is being considered.

Strict border closures and aggressive testing and tracing had meant Australia was Covid-free for much of the pandemic.

But the arrival of Omicron has resulted in tens of thousands of cases and dozens of deaths every day.

About 2.5 million cases have been recorded in the population of 25 million.

Read More

1 hour ago
Thousands of Afghans come to the street, call on the U.S. to return Afghanistan's assets

KABUL, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of Afghans came to the street...
1 hour ago
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....
2 hours ago
Julia Fox responds to British Tabloid on Instagram

Julia Fox has responded to a British tabloid's claim that she was...
2 hours ago
Japan's ANA plans to produce electric-powered flying taxis with U.S. aviation startup

TOKYO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Japan's ANA Holdings Inc. will partner with...
2 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition strikes telecoms building in Yemen's capital: Houthi TV

SANAA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Saudi-led coalition has launched three airstrikes...
4 hours ago
The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights
6 mins ago
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions...
Meghan Markle
16 mins ago
Since meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has undergone cosmetic surgery

Since meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was rumoured to have...
20 mins ago
President Alvi stresses on raising awareness on functions of Wafaqai Mohtasib Secretariat

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the physical and geographical...
21 mins ago
LHC orders police, FIA action against culprits in expired heart stents case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the federal investigation...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600