AFP News Agency

24th Feb, 2022. 11:33 am
Partly cloudy weather expected in most parts of the country in next 12 hours

Karachi Weather Update

ISLAMABAD: More light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twelve, Karachi eighteen, Quetta five, Gilgit six, Murree three and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Baramula, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian while cloudy with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning: Pulwama and Baramula two degree centigrade, Anantnag and Shopian one, Jammu eleven, Leh minus four degree centigrade and Srinagar three degree centigrade.

 

