Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:09 pm
PCB announces Test squad for home series against Australia

pcb

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the 16-man squad for the home Test series against Australia, scheduled to start from March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Three changes have been made from the squad that was announced against Bangladesh last year.

Pacer Haris Rauf has joined the squad replacing off-spinner Bilal Asif. On the other hand, left-hand batter Shan Masood has taken over from Abid Ali, After being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome, he is continuing his recovery.

Yasir Shah has been added to the squad reserve.

National cricketers who are not a part of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) will gather at the National Stadium, Karachi on Feb 16 for a training camp.

Pakistan Test squad

Player Support Personnel

Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (trainer/strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Emmad Ahmed Hameed (media and digital manager), Col (retd) Usman Anwari (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

‘Squad comprises best available, in-form players’

For the important home series against Australia, chief selector Muhammad Wasim stated that they have opted for continuity and have made changes only when essential.

He explained that the goal is to instill confidence in the players, reward them for their outstanding performances in the 2021 lengthier edition of the game, and continue to develop the team for the future.

“These are the best available, most talented and in-form players in the domestic circuit. I am confident they will put up an impressive performance against a formidable Australia side,” he added.

