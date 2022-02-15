PDM condemns media reports on Fazl, Tareen ‘secret meeting’, calls it blatant lie

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement on Monday rejected the news reports saying that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlir Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen had secret meeting lately in wake of the opposition’s bid to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PDM spokesperson condemned the report and called it ‘baseless’ and ‘blatant lie’, adding that Maulana Fazulur Rehman does not believe in the Drawing room and offshore politics.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that any meeting for the no-confidence motion will be held in front of the nation, adding that the PDM will constitute a consultation body including all prominent opposition leaders that will be mandated to meet leaders of different political parties.

The PDM has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the PTI government. Fazl further said that they had also decided to first complete their homework in this regard and persuade the government’s allies to support the no-trust motion and also take other political parties into confidence before tabling motion against the prime minister.

He added that all PDM member parties had agreed to bring the no-confidence motion in the first phase and oust this selected government. However, the Maulana did not announce the date of the no-confidence motion and said they had not decided about it so far and they would take a decision regarding it soon