Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 11:01 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PDM condemns media reports on Fazl, Tareen ‘secret meeting’, calls it blatant lie

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 11:01 am

Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement on Monday rejected the news reports saying that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlir Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen had secret meeting lately in wake of the opposition’s bid to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PDM spokesperson condemned the report and called it ‘baseless’ and ‘blatant lie’, adding that Maulana Fazulur Rehman does not believe in the Drawing room and offshore politics.

Read more: PDM’s consensus on no-confidence motion against PM welcomed by PPP

Hafiz Hamdullah said that any meeting for the no-confidence motion will be held in front of the nation, adding that the PDM will constitute a consultation body including all prominent opposition leaders that will be mandated to meet leaders of different political parties.

Read more: Govt will respond to opposition’s no-confidence motion in constitutional manner: Fawad

The PDM has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the PTI government. Fazl further said that they had also decided to first complete their homework in this regard and persuade the government’s allies to support the no-trust motion and also take other political parties into confidence before tabling motion against the prime minister.

He added that all PDM member parties had agreed to bring the no-confidence motion in the first phase and oust this selected government. However, the Maulana did not announce the date of the no-confidence motion and said they had not decided about it so far and they would take a decision regarding it soon

Read More

55 mins ago
Four die, 19 wounded in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least four people died and 19 others wounded...
10 hours ago
Terrorist commander killed, two held in Balochistan operations

Security Forces have killed a terrorist commander, apprehended two terrorists and recovered...
11 hours ago
Gen Bajwa calls on PM Imran

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called...
12 hours ago
Petrol Price in Pakistan : Petrol prices are expected to rise by Rs. 8.5 per liter

Following a recent increase in crude oil prices in international market, petrol...
13 hours ago
Gen Bajwa urges collective efforts against miscreants along Pak-Iran Border

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called for collective efforts to...
13 hours ago
Stipend for Ehsaas Kafaalat increased to Rs. 13,000

From February 1, 2022, the biannual stipend amount of Ehsaas Kafaalat has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
‘We should be ashamed: Fawad reacts to LHC verdict in Qandeel Baloch case

After the Lahore High Court (LHC) acquits the brother of Pakistani social...
mongolia
6 mins ago
Mongolia reopens borders for vaccinated travellers

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers, state...
hong kong
17 mins ago
Hong Kong leader rules out China-style lockdown as virus spreads

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said she would not...
Tahir Ashrafi
20 mins ago
Mian Chaunu lynching case: 112 suspects taken into custody, 10 prime suspects identified

ISLAMABAD:  Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600