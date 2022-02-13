Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Feb, 2022. 07:55 pm
PDM parties don’t trust each other, no-confidence motion a failed attempt: Asad Umar

13th Feb, 2022. 07:55 pm

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar . Image: File

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that the PDM parties don’t trust on each other and their move of a no-confidence motion is a failed attempt against the government. He made these remarks at Sadiqgarh Palace, Dera Nawab Sahab near Bahawalpur.

Asad Umar said that previous governments had ignored South Punjab but PTI’s federal and Punjab governments will soon announce a mega-development package for the region under South Punjab Secretariat. He said that the addition of Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will help in strengthening the Party in South Punjab.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Chief Whip MNA Aamir Dogar, Parliamentary Secretary MNA Kanwal Shouzab, MNA Farooq-e-Azam Malik, Secretary Information PTI South Punjab MPA Samiullah Chaudhry, MPA Sahabzada Gazin Abbasi, and others were present at the occasion.

