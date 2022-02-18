Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 11:46 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Security forces with cooperation of tribal people establish peace in border areas: Gen Sarfraz Ali

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 11:46 pm

Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali. Image: File

Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali has said that special care will be taken for the convenience of the people in the border security system.

“National peace and security, economic development and welfare of the people are the main objectives of border management,” Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali said.

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali visited Pishin with Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majoka.

Read more: Six terrorists killed by Security Forces in Balochistan area Buleda

According to details, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali attended the Grand Louis Jirga in Pishin and addressed the dignitaries.

Addressing the jirga, Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali said that thanks to the sacrifices of the security forces and the cooperation of the tribal people, peace has been established in the border areas and the path to development and prosperity has been paved.

“We will solve the problems of the region at the local level together,” Lt. General Sarfraz Ali said.

He said that mutual respect and trust are the foundation of a strong relationship between the people and the forces.

He said that security forces personnel were performing their duties for the safety and prosperity of the people of Balochistan.

“The full cooperation and unwavering trust of the tribal people with the security forces for peace is the key to our success,” he added.

He said, “In order to overcome the backwardness of the remote areas of the province, we must all work together to solve the problems.”

He said that due to the sense of responsibility and cooperation of the elders, various measures are being taken for the convenience of the people.

The Corps Commander thanked the elders for their continued and full support to the Pakistan Army.

On the occasion, tribal elders said that they appreciate the sincere efforts and immense sacrifices of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan.

The people of the region assured their full cooperation in border security and management and announced their full support for the fight against drugs and illicit trafficking.

The elders thanked the corps commander for reducing the number of check posts in the area. Tribal elders said they reject terrorism and crime and would fulfill their social responsibility to eradicate them.

Read more: Govt increased salary of FC, Rangers by 15pct, says Imran Khan

They said that he welcomed the formation of committees at district and division level for resolving regional issues.

The Corps Commander thanked the elders and the people of the area for the continuous and full support of the Pakistan Army and termed the achievement of the goal of a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan as a national priority.

Members of Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Tareen, Maulvi Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Azizullah Agha, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, District Administration Officers of Chaman and tribal elders of Pishin, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Musa Khel and Chaman districts were present in the jirga.

Read More

2 hours ago
PSL 7 Points Table After Karachi vs Lahore | Match 26

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have set a massive 150-run target for Lahore Qalandars...
2 hours ago
Fawad challenges opposition to hold long march on Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said...
3 hours ago
Sarwar confers ‘Governor Awards’ on 30 personalities

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has conferred “Governor Awards” to 30 personalities...
4 hours ago
APCNGA demands gas supply to CNG sector

KARACHI: Billions of rupees were lost while the employment of millions of...
4 hours ago
Draft of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021 green-lighted

The Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee has approved the draft of the Empowerment...
4 hours ago
ICI Pakistan forms joint venture with Tariq Glass

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan and Tariq Glass Industries have executed a joint venture...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hyundai Sonata
1 min ago
Honda Civic vs. Hyundai Sonata: Does Purchasing a Civic Make Sense?

With its exorbitant price tag, the new Honda Civic has entered the...
Meghan Markle
18 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s ‘luxurious’ bathroom in her £11.2m property looks like a ‘top five-star hotel.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will relocate to the United States in...
Prince Charles
28 mins ago
Prince Charles or Prince Harry whose scent is the most expensive? Find Out

If Prince Charles wants to buy perfume for his future Queen for...
Meghan Markle
44 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s influence can be seen in Prince Harry’s diet adjustment. – Expert

Meghan Markle famously wrote about her love of all things food in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600