Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali has said that special care will be taken for the convenience of the people in the border security system.

“National peace and security, economic development and welfare of the people are the main objectives of border management,” Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali said.

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali visited Pishin with Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majoka.

According to details, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali attended the Grand Louis Jirga in Pishin and addressed the dignitaries.

Addressing the jirga, Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali said that thanks to the sacrifices of the security forces and the cooperation of the tribal people, peace has been established in the border areas and the path to development and prosperity has been paved.

“We will solve the problems of the region at the local level together,” Lt. General Sarfraz Ali said.

He said that mutual respect and trust are the foundation of a strong relationship between the people and the forces.

He said that security forces personnel were performing their duties for the safety and prosperity of the people of Balochistan.

“The full cooperation and unwavering trust of the tribal people with the security forces for peace is the key to our success,” he added.

He said, “In order to overcome the backwardness of the remote areas of the province, we must all work together to solve the problems.”

He said that due to the sense of responsibility and cooperation of the elders, various measures are being taken for the convenience of the people.

The Corps Commander thanked the elders for their continued and full support to the Pakistan Army.

On the occasion, tribal elders said that they appreciate the sincere efforts and immense sacrifices of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan.

The people of the region assured their full cooperation in border security and management and announced their full support for the fight against drugs and illicit trafficking.

The elders thanked the corps commander for reducing the number of check posts in the area. Tribal elders said they reject terrorism and crime and would fulfill their social responsibility to eradicate them.

They said that he welcomed the formation of committees at district and division level for resolving regional issues.

The Corps Commander thanked the elders and the people of the area for the continuous and full support of the Pakistan Army and termed the achievement of the goal of a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan as a national priority.

Members of Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Tareen, Maulvi Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Azizullah Agha, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, District Administration Officers of Chaman and tribal elders of Pishin, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Musa Khel and Chaman districts were present in the jirga.