Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:38 pm
Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act has no definition of crime, claims Shazia Marri

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Shazia Marri addresses a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday. Photo/ Bol News

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and the member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri on Wednesday termed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, as a marvel of modern history in which there is no definition of crime.

While talking to the reporters of both local and international media, Ms Marri said that this black law was unconstitutional and against freedom of expression.

General Secretary PPP central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza, Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Asif Raza Baig and Ahsan Rizvi were also present on the occasion.

Marri said that this is a war to defend the constitution, law, and democracy and we will fight this war with full force. She said that Islamabad High Court (IHC) stayed the FIA’s arrest under Section 20 of the PECA Act on the plea of PFUJ against the PECA Amendment Ordinance.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t believe in the supremacy of the parliament, that’s why he is running the government through ordinances.

She said the selected Imran Khan should resign and accept the decision of the people of Pakistan who don’t want to see him in government for not a single day.

She also said that due to the wrong Afghan policy of Imran Khan our armed forces were under attack. While replying to a question she said that it is not a rally on GT road but it is a people’s march that will pass through all the major cities of Pakistan.

While paying rich tributes to the former Senator Rehman Malik who died on Wednesday said that He was an asset for the party.

She said that Rehman Malik actively played  its role in war against terrorism and he played an important role in unfurling the flag of Pakistan which was Benazir’s dream.

