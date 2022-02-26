Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:47 pm
People of Sindh have to decide their future now: Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the people of Sindh had to decide about their future now.

He said this in a video statement before leaving for Ghotki to attend the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s “Sindh Huqooq March” from Ghotki to Karachi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said to the residents of Sindh that it was time to think as they had been stuck under one government and corruption for 15 years. “I hope that Sindh’s crushed class will rise up against embezzlement. It is time to break the shackles of slavery and proceed towards your future,” he said.

He hoped that the Sindh government would not put hurdles before their procession, And if it did then the PTI Punjab workers would be taking notice of it, he said hinting towards the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s long march in Punjab.

The senior PTI leader said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should run people-contact campaign in Punjab as it was his right. Bilawal should present his stance before the masses and let us do the same, he maintained.

The PTI’s long march is scheduled to be launched on February 26 (today). A rally will be held in Sukkur which will be addressed by the PTI leaders. Preparations to welcome PTI leaders in Sukkur are almost complete.

The procession, after the stay overnight at Sukkur, will resume its journey on Sunday and reach Jacobabad via Shikarpur and Kashmore.

PTI has prepared a container for the long march. The party leaders will deliver speeches at the container.

