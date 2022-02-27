People want to get rid of PTI’s puppet govt, claims Bilawal

The Awami March reached Thatta and later Sujawal where mammoth crowds received Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PPP chairman addressed the crowds in Thatta and Sujawal and said that the people have never disappointed the PPP leadership, from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and from Asif Ali Zardari to this day.

He said that the march crowds are only a glimpse of what is to come in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is time for Imran Khan to resign otherwise he would have to when we reach Islamabad.

The PPP chairman said this while addressing a mammoth crowd at Sujawal that welcomed the Awami long march. He said that this reception will be remembered in history of Sujawal. We have defeated General Zia and General Musharraf and now will defeat this puppet, selected, incompetent and illegitimate Imran Khan. Imran Khan made false promises and turned Pakistan in ruins in the name of change. The people of Karachi, Thatha and now Sajawal have spoken and their demand is “GO SELECTED GO”. Quaid-e-Awam had said that it is not our fate to remain poor. Enough is enough and now we will not tolerate this puppet and selected Imran Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP always provides job to the people.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had said that if providing job is a crime, then she would continue to commit this crime. Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir had the dream of a prosperous Pakistan and we will fulfil that dream,” he recalled.

Addressing the charged crowd in Thatta, Bilawal said that the people of Pakistan want to get rid of this puppet government because of historic price-hike, unemployment and poverty. This selected has destroyed the agriculture of this country be it water, locust and the urea crises. The growers are not getting the appropriate price of their crops. The youth with multiple degrees cannot get employment. This puppet is attacking and destroying the media, judiciary and parliament. Imran Khan has been imposed on the nation by rigged elections and is a selected prime minister who is not the real representative of the people. The democratic country for which the Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto struggled hard is under threat.

The selected is attacking the constitution. He wants to do away with the 18th amendment in the constitution that has provided the provinces their rights. The PPP introduced the BISP so that the poor women could get their rights. The selected wants to usurp all the rights of poor people but the PPP will never let him do that.

The PPP chairman asked the crowd whether there is inflation or not and the people replied in affirmatively. Imran Khan did not fulfil the promise of 1 crore jobs and 50 lac houses, he snatched houses and made the people jobless. The PPP will never tolerate this tyranny and injustice.

“We will send Khan packing. We will hold the puppet accountable. The time has come for this puppet to start worrying. The people have lost confidence in the selected, hence now is the time for the parliament to move the no-confidence against him,” claimed Bilawal, adding that every province would get its share from the NFC award.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is trying hard to serve the people of Sindh despite the fact that he is not getting the due share from the NFC award, he maintained.

The PPP chairman vowed to complete the mission of Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Earlier in Karachi, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will attack the undemocratic government after reaching Islamabad with his long march starting from Karachi today (Sunday).

Speaking at a public rally, the PPP chairman said that the ‘selected’ premier has to go home now, as his every claim is a pack of lies. “We have started our march from the city of Quaid, we will attack the government on reaching Islamabad,” he said. “With Opposition position parties, the PPP is playing a pivotal role in sending selected premier packing.”

Bilawal said that an incompetent person has taken the rights of the people of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the country runs on the efforts of the people of Pakistan but unfortunately, the government has stolen from them. “We will protect the rights of every Pakistani under the constitution of 1973.”The PPP chairman said that despite hands tied, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is serving the people of Sindh and Karachi.