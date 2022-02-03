Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
03rd Feb, 2022. 01:08 pm

‘Perpetrators, masterminds behind terrorist attacks will find no place to hide’

03rd Feb, 2022. 01:08 pm

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf. Image: File

Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has reiterated that the perpetrators and masterminds behind terrorist attacks on Pakistani soils will find no place to hide.

Terrorists had attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Naushki in two separate attacks late on Wednesday evening, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing also reported that the attacks were “successfully repulsed,” but one soldier was martyred in Panjgur.

Read more: Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM Imran

“Our brave security forces successfully repulsed terrorist attacks on security forces’ camps in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan,” said Dr Yusuf on Twitter.

“The perpetrators and masterminds behind such attacks will find no place to hide. We salute all those working to defend Pakistan day and night.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan also paid tribute to the security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks in Balochistan and said, “The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us.”

