Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 03:04 pm
Peta Murgatroyd request’s fans to pray for husband’s return from Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd, who is most known for being a member of the professional cast of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, urged fans and followers to pray for her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Who was also amongst the cast members on the show. Chmerkovskiy is currently trapped in his motherland of Ukraine, which is being invaded by Russia.

“I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network,” she said. “But today is extremely hard and the next few days will be even harder,” she added. Referring to the recent Russian military attacks on Ukraine. Which has quickly escalated into a full-fledged war on Wednesday and has persisted for the last few days. Peta went on to say, “My anguish is unbearable, and I’m struggling, sending him your positive energy and love would mean the world to me. I honestly don’t have any other wishes.” Maksim was in Ukraine filming the television show World of Dance.

In the note, Peta also stated that her husband was safe at the time. Whereas, she said to the admirers who inquired about the situation in Ukraine, “I don’t have the answers.” She said, “Please pray that he returns home soon,” adding, “and that he makes a quick and safe getaway.” I believe in myself. I have faith and have prayed fervently.” Peta also requested that everyone pray for “Ukraine and the innocent civilians whose lives are being uprooted tremendously.” In the brief time she spent in the country. The New Zealand native said she “came to love” it and mused on its “unfathomable circumstances.”

