Pete Davidson makes a comeback to social media after the year 2018

Pete Davidson has been in the news for two reasons: first, his relationship with Kim Kardashian, and second, his feud with Kanye West. Pete was attacked by West on his Instagram account. Therefore, fans are questioning whether that’s why he decided to return to the app after being absent for years.

A new profile with the name Pete Davidson has appeared on Instagram with the verified sign. There are currently no postings on the profile, and it does not follow any other profiles. Days after West referred to Davidson as “D******d” on Instagram. This Davidson’s profile appears to have resurrected.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star originally took a sabbatical from social media in the summer of 2018. When he said that he was leaving the app due to mental health concerns. The comedian had remarked back then in his email to followers, “There isn’t anything wrong. There was no action. There isn’t anything cryptic about it. I simply do not want to be on Instagram any longer. Alternatively, you can use any social media platform.”

While his reappearance is unexpected considering the present scenario. It’s still unknown if it’s truly Pete and whether the comedian plans to share any comeback posts against West in the midst of the drama. Another rumor circulating among fans is that Pete and Kim are preparing to make their Instagram accounts official soon.

