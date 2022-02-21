Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 01:15 pm
Philanthropists should come forward for health sector: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi urged the philanthropists to step forward and join hands with the government for the betterment of the health sector in Pakistan.

The president was addressing a cancer symposium in Karachi on Monday.

He was of the view that the world is paying attention towards nuclear energy and the day is not very far when Pakistan will be able to make its own nuclear reactors to meet energy needs.

Read more: Countries focusing on artificial intelligence, computing are developing fast: Arif Alvi

“Change is around the corner and a new Pakistan is emerging”, he said.

While highlighting the health sector issues, Alvi said that early diagnosis of cancer could save human lives and a comprehensive attitude of the nation was important in this regard.

He said that because of technological advances and innovations in the field of medicines, the treatment of cancer patients became possible.

He urged the philanthropists to share the government’s responsibility and step forward to work for the health sector.

