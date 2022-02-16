Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 03:34 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Philippines logs 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,644,597

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 03:34 pm
philippines

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,671 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,644,597.

The DOH said 77 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 55,223, with six testing laboratories failing to submit data.

The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease dipped to 68,829 from Tuesday’s 72,305. The country’s positivity rate also dropped to 9.6 percent from 10.4 percent the previous day.

The Philippines has no plans to scrap the wearing of face masks outdoors even if the COVID-19 infections decline, Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said Wednesday.

The country is crafting new guidelines should the government decide next month to lower the COVID-19 alert level to 1, the lowest on a scale of 5.

Read more: Philippines logs 2,010 new COVID-19 cases

Presidential adviser on COVID-19 response Vivencio Dizon has earlier said the “new normal roadmap” will aid the country exit the pandemic.

“This will signal our move towards some semblance of normalcy after this very difficult two-year where we have dealt with the pandemic,” Dizon told President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting late on Monday night.

He added the “new normal roadmap” signals the return to the robust and healthy growth of the economy that will create jobs, bring back investments, and normalize the operation of many industries and the tourism sector.

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since the pandemic began in January 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, 2022, at 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people since the virus emerged.

 

Read More

1 day ago
Laos to vaccinate children aged 6-11 against COVID-19

VIENTIANE - The Lao government will begin a nationwide rollout of COVID-19...
1 day ago
Aussie state sees rise in COVID-19 cases among children

SYDNEY - New data released by the Australian state of Queensland on...
1 day ago
Kenya launches rapid diagnostic kits for testing COVID-19, malaria

NAIROBI - Kenya's Ministry of Health on Tuesday launched malaria and COVID-19...
1 day ago
Israel approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 drug for people with weakened immune systems

JERUSALEM - The Israeli Ministry of Health on Tuesday approved the administration...
1 day ago
Chinese mainland reports 46 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 46 locally transmitted COVID-19...
1 day ago
New Zealand reports 1,160 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 1,160 new community cases of COVID-19 on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
3 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
4 mins ago
PIA to start direct flights to Baku from Lahore & Karachi

Pakistan International Airline to start direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from...
Prince Andrew
8 mins ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
12 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600