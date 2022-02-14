Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 03:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Philippines logs 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 55,000

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 03:00 pm
philippines

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,730 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,639,942.

The DOH said 164 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 55,094.

The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease dropped to 76,609 from Sunday’s 81,394. The country’s positivity rate also dropped to 10.7 percent from 11.7 percent the previous day.

Metro Manila will remain under COVID-19 restriction alert level two on a scale of five until the end of the month, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

The DOH classified Metro Manila as moderate risk. Businesses, including restaurants, can operate, ranging from 50 percent to 70 percent.

Read more: Philippines logs 3,792 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 55,000

Nograles added that a coronavirus task force has decided to retain the alert level in seven areas to three due to high COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since the pandemic began in January 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people since the disease emerged.

 

Read More

7 hours ago
Xinjiang cleared of all COVID-19 cases

URUMQI - Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been cleared of...
7 hours ago
Random COVID-19 testing kicks off in North Macedonia

SKOPJE - Random COVID-19 testing kicked off across North Macedonia on Monday,...
8 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 11.04 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - A total of 11,041,815 COVID-19 cases were reported in...
8 hours ago
Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 21,315 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
8 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19...
8 hours ago
S.Korea reports record high of 57,177 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights
7 mins ago
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions...
Meghan Markle
17 mins ago
Since meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has undergone cosmetic surgery

Since meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was rumoured to have...
20 mins ago
President Alvi stresses on raising awareness on functions of Wafaqai Mohtasib Secretariat

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the physical and geographical...
21 mins ago
LHC orders police, FIA action against culprits in expired heart stents case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the federal investigation...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600