Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 03:33 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Philippines logs 3,574 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily spike in 2022

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 03:33 pm
philippines covid

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,574 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,619,633.

The DOH said 83 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 54,621. The number of active cases dropped to 105,550 as the country’s positivity rate fell to 16.3 percent.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his appeal to Filipinos to get the COVID-19 vaccine jabs, saying the country, which tallies an average of over 8,000 cases daily, is “not over the hump.”

According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque, the country’s COVID-19 risk remains moderate. However, he added that four regions in the southern Philippines remain at high risk.

“Our health care utilization rates range from low to moderate risk levels,” Duque said during a meeting with Duterte aired late Monday night.

Read more: Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

Infectious diseases specialist Edsel Salvaña said the Omicron variant “is in full retreat in most regions.”

“Metro Manila have peaked with steep downward epidemic curves. Most other regions have either plateaued or have peaked and are trending down,” Salvaña added.

The Philippines has seen four waves of infections since the outbreak in 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 with 39,004 new cases. The country, which has around 110 million population, has tested nearly 26 million people.

 

Read More

31 mins ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,478,060, 67,084 new cases recorded

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,478,060 on Thursday, as...
39 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh...
44 mins ago
Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
54 mins ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
1 hour ago
New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
1 hour ago
Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
6 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
6 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
10 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
17 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600