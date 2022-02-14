Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:56 am
Photo: Sonam Kapoor’s look on Valentine’s Day

Bollywood stylish diva Sonam Kapoor dished out an adorable picture with husband Anand Ahuja on Valentine’s Day and raises the heat on the internet.

The all-in-love couple looked head over heels posing for a snap while throwing some major romantic vibes.

Read more: Sonam Kapoor reacts to the ongoing controversy over Hijab

Sonam slipped into a white and vivid pink gown with black polka dots details over it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The Neerja actress polished her look with black kitten heels and matching jewelry.

A jazzy lipstick added glamour to her overall style and the actress looked bewitching in the picture.

On the other hand, Anand Ahuja rocked his look in black attire.

Kapoor captioned her post, “Happy 💕 day. Nothing more important than💗”

Ahuja was quick to shower love on the post lovely wifey shared on Valentine’s Day.

Read more: Here’s what Anand Ahuja feels for Sonam Kapoor

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2018 and have been living happily together.

