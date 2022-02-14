Photo: Sonam Kapoor’s look on Valentine’s Day
Bollywood stylish diva Sonam Kapoor dished out an adorable picture with husband Anand Ahuja on Valentine’s Day and raises the heat on the internet.
The all-in-love couple looked head over heels posing for a snap while throwing some major romantic vibes.
Read more: Sonam Kapoor reacts to the ongoing controversy over Hijab
Sonam slipped into a white and vivid pink gown with black polka dots details over it.
View this post on Instagram
The Neerja actress polished her look with black kitten heels and matching jewelry.
A jazzy lipstick added glamour to her overall style and the actress looked bewitching in the picture.
On the other hand, Anand Ahuja rocked his look in black attire.
Kapoor captioned her post, “Happy 💕 day. Nothing more important than💗”
Ahuja was quick to shower love on the post lovely wifey shared on Valentine’s Day.
Read more: Here’s what Anand Ahuja feels for Sonam Kapoor
The lovebirds tied the knot in 2018 and have been living happily together.
Download BOL News App for latest news